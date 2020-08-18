Global  
 

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season.


Ronald Koeman Ronald Koeman Manager of F.C. Barcelona

Barca train...but no Messi yet [Video]

Barca train...but no Messi yet

Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published
Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants [Video]

Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants

Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson and Dutchman Alfred Schreuder join Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:20Published
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president [Video]

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:52Published
Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media [Video]

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 08:27Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Thursday's gossip: Barca and PSG want Arsenal's Bellerin

 Barcelona and PSG target Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Real Madrid to pay half of wages to help Gareth Bale leave, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd want three more signings to add to Sancho - Tuesday's gossip column

 Man Utd eye three more summer signings, Aston Villa want Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Barcelona are interested in Thiago Alcantara, plus more.
BBC News

Lionel Messi rejoins Barcelona training as LaLiga boss welcomes decision to stay

 LaLiga president Javier Tebas has expressed his relief that Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona this season after the forward finally returned to training...
WorldNews
Messi's back at Barca training [Video]

Messi's back at Barca training

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Lionel Messi Is Once Again the Best Rated Player in FIFA 21

 Everyone drops a rating. EA Sports has just released its overall player ratings for some of the best names in football, meaning the battle between Lionel...
WorldNews

Messi returns to Barcelona training after failing to force move

 Lionel Messi has returned to training at Barcelona following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club.
BBC News

Lionel Messi clears two COVID-19 tests, joins training at Barcelona

Lionel Messi rejoined the rest of his Barcelona teammates at practice on Wednesday. Messi had been...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


What Ronald Koeman told Lionel Messi in private chat after Barcelona return

What Ronald Koeman told Lionel Messi in private chat after Barcelona return Lionel Messi has performed a U-turn on his transfer request at Barcelona and looks set to stay for at...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


Lionel Messi sent sly dig by Rakitic as he hunts Man City switch from Barcelona

Lionel Messi sent sly dig by Rakitic as he hunts Man City switch from Barcelona Ivan Rakitic has offered some advice for his former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi after securing a...
Daily Star - Published


Messi returns to training with Barcelona [Video]

Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is seen with Philippe Coutinho, as Messi joins Barcelona training for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published
Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon [Video]

Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon

Argentinian fans are asking if Lionel Messi will return home next summer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Barcelona media reacts to Messi's U-turn [Video]

Barcelona media reacts to Messi's U-turn

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill takes a look through some of Spain's biggest newspapers as they react to Lionel Messi's decision to remain at Barcelona.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:14Published