Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season.

Lionel Messi has returned to training at Barcelona following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club.

Everyone drops a rating. EA Sports has just released its overall player ratings for some of the best names in football, meaning the battle between Lionel...

Messi's back at Barca training Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has expressed his relief that Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona this season after the forward finally returned to training...

Man Utd eye three more summer signings, Aston Villa want Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Barcelona are interested in Thiago Alcantara, plus more.

Barcelona and PSG target Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Real Madrid to pay half of wages to help Gareth Bale leave, plus more.

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson and Dutchman Alfred Schreuder join Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona.

Barca train...but no Messi yet Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.

Ivan Rakitic has offered some advice for his former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi after securing a...

Lionel Messi has performed a U-turn on his transfer request at Barcelona and looks set to stay for at...

Lionel Messi rejoined the rest of his Barcelona teammates at practice on Wednesday. Messi had been...