Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Tulsa Health Department to create new COVID-19 map by zip code

Director: "To constantlyhave these conversationsabout the difference betweenthe federal report, thestate report.

It'sirrelevant."TULSA'S TOP MEDICALPROFESSIONALS -- DECIDING TOCREATE THEIR OWN -- HIGHLYLOCALIZED COVID-19 RISK MAP.DOCTOR BRUCE DART TELLS 2WORKS FOR YOU THAT THE TULSAHEALTH DEPARTMENT IS WORKINGON A MAP THT WILL SHOW HIGHRISK ZONES WITHIN TULSACOUNTY.

HE SAYS - THIS MAPWILL DRAW BOUNDARIES USINGZIP CODES.SOT=00:10:01:03 -00:10:08:23 Dr. Bruce DartTulsa Health Dept.

ExecutiveDirector: "So that peoplecan really determine wherethey work, where they play,is there risk in that zipcode, is there a risk in ourcounty, is there a risk inour community." --EDIT TO--lead us in the rightdirection and have the rightconversation about what weneed to do here.

And not allplaces in Tulsa County, butspecific places in TulsaCounty that data has beentelling us to be proven tobe higher risk than otherplaces."THIS NEW MAP COULD BERELEASED AS EARLY AS NEXTWEEK.




Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
Credit: WFFTPublished
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published