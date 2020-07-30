Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newest Stimulus Bill Falls Through in the Senate

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Newest Stimulus Bill Falls Through in the Senate

Newest Stimulus Bill Falls Through in the Senate

The setback means the chance of a new COVID-19 relief bill being passed before elections in November is slim.

After the democratic-led house passed a trillion dollar plan to aid the economy during the pandemic-- a second relief bill -- did not make it past the past the senate.

60 votes were needed but only 52- in favor and 47 against.*all democrats plus kentucky republican senator rand paul voted against the bill.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell acknowledged the bill isn't perfect from the republican viewpoint -- but he says it is better than bringing nothing to the table.

We don't think this crisis cares about partisan politics.

We think people are hurting, and congress should do its job.

We want to agree, where bipartisan agreement is possible, get more help out the door, and then keep arguing over the rest later.

That's how you legislate.

That's how you make law.

You find agreement where agreement is possible and keep arguing over the rest later.

Republicans are making yet another overture.

This latest set back means there is very little chance a second relief bill will be passed before the election.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as...
RTTNews - Published

New Republican stimulus proposal includes second PPP, Covid liability shield

Small businesses could see a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and legal liability...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Will a new stimulus bill pass? [Video]

Will a new stimulus bill pass?

Senate to vote on slimmed-down bill, but it doesn't add much.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:18Published
Senate voting soon on new stimulus bill [Video]

Senate voting soon on new stimulus bill

Thursday, the senate will be voting on a new Stimulus bill. The package includes an extra 300 dollar weekly unemployment benefits, and home and private school tax credits for parents.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Mayor De Blasio Holds Daily Briefing [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Holds Daily Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on coronavirus and more in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 41:19Published