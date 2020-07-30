Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

The setback means the chance of a new COVID-19 relief bill being passed before elections in November is slim.

Newest Stimulus Bill Falls Through in the Senate

After the democratic-led house passed a trillion dollar plan to aid the economy during the pandemic-- a second relief bill -- did not make it past the past the senate.

60 votes were needed but only 52- in favor and 47 against.*all democrats plus kentucky republican senator rand paul voted against the bill.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell acknowledged the bill isn't perfect from the republican viewpoint -- but he says it is better than bringing nothing to the table.

We don't think this crisis cares about partisan politics.

We think people are hurting, and congress should do its job.

We want to agree, where bipartisan agreement is possible, get more help out the door, and then keep arguing over the rest later.

That's how you legislate.

That's how you make law.

You find agreement where agreement is possible and keep arguing over the rest later.

Republicans are making yet another overture.

This latest set back means there is very little chance a second relief bill will be passed before the election.