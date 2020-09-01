Senate to vote on Covid-19 relief bill

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

Is relief coming soon?

Later this week, the senate is expected to vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.

Senate republicans are pushing the 500 billion dollar bill ?

*- which would provide extra unemployment benefits and another round of the paycheck protection program.

Democrats are saying it's not enough.

They introduced a far more sweeping proposal back in may.

Political analyst rayce hardy says the white house might pressure lawmakers to agree on a bigger bailout ?

"* includinga stimulus president trump is in favor of another check at least in his most recent statement on it was he was in favor of another check.

He might be able to apply pressure to certain individuals to get that involved.

Hardy thinks some sort of bill will be passed ?

*- as lawmakers don't want to go home empty?

"* handed before the election in november.