'It's going to be very hard to stop the Chiefs' — Shannon Sharpe on Mahomes' win over Texans | UNDISPUTED

It took Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just a quarter to get going last night, then it was all Kansas City.

The Houston Texans were the first to score but then it was the Chiefs who finished the game on a 34-to-13 run to finish the final 3 quarters.

Mahomes had just over 200 yards through the air along with 3 touchdowns on an efficient 24 for 32 night.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Chiefs' win.