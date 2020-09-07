Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:19s - Published
'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but not without a bit of a scare.

Up by as much as 23 in the 4th, the Lakers allowed Houston to pull within 5 points at one point.

The Lakers would hold on to win by 10 with Anthony Davis leading all scorers with 29.

LeBron James finished 16 points, 15 boards and 9 assists while Alex Caruso was the key coming off the bench for LA with 16 points.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers' performance.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

saint_champagne

SaintChampagne @CVaroga @AJDelgado13 @realDonaldTrump So over 30 years ago, yet you STILL felt compelled to bring that up? 🤦🏻‍♀️ 6 hours ago

baddanification

#TeamQuirk When drake said “ bring me champagne, flute, roseé and some shot over/ I think better when am not sober/ I felt that line #TeamQuirk 3 days ago

sarahtacp

Sarah Phillips @HistoryandWine Top tip: Invite your favourite wine friends over as soon as you’re settled. They might bring Champa… https://t.co/0Zv5BDT53I 3 days ago

BowesChay

Chay Bowes RT @BTriagain: Is it just me? Is all that's left in the greens champagne socialists who want to virtue signal about the poor in other count… 4 days ago

LaughDaddy_Lite

Cole RT @RJBigDad: Hey, whatcha mean??? @oasis I shan’t bring Susan over in disguise or A champagne supernova in the sky?? 4 days ago

RJBigDad

Jullian Snyder Hey, whatcha mean??? @oasis I shan’t bring Susan over in disguise or A champagne supernova in the sky?? 4 days ago

BTriagain

Brían Tríagáin Is it just me? Is all that's left in the greens champagne socialists who want to virtue signal about the poor in ot… https://t.co/qyNp8yZFHO 4 days ago

Juliesgottapee

Julie @ICRC @ggreenwald @FP_Champagne this should be a concern you bring up in your meetings. Saudi and U.S have created… https://t.co/6RJ9v0Kxym 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'If the Lakers play like this again, Rockets won't win another game' — Shannon Sharpe celebrates LA's Gm3 win | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'If the Lakers play like this again, Rockets won't win another game' — Shannon Sharpe celebrates LA's Gm3 win | UNDISPUTED

The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:10Published
Shannon Sharpe: Rockets are confusing Lakers' adjustments for desperation | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets are confusing Lakers' adjustments for desperation | UNDISPUTED

While the Houston Rockets lost Game 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Mike D’Antoni feels confident his team knows how to attack the west’s #1 seed in tonight’s Game 3. D’Antoni said that..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:58Published
'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED

After dropping Game 1 on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers evened up the series against the Houston Rockets last night at a game apiece. LA saw their 16-point halftime lead evaporate into a deficit in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published