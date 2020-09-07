'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but not without a bit of a scare.

Up by as much as 23 in the 4th, the Lakers allowed Houston to pull within 5 points at one point.

The Lakers would hold on to win by 10 with Anthony Davis leading all scorers with 29.

LeBron James finished 16 points, 15 boards and 9 assists while Alex Caruso was the key coming off the bench for LA with 16 points.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers' performance.