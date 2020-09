States Ask Judge To Reverse Changes At US Postal Service Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 days ago States Ask Judge To Reverse Changes At US Postal Service A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Postal Service Watchdog Outlines 'Concerns' Surrounding Election Readiness The United States Postal Service still has a number of hurdles to overcome to support upcoming...

NPR - Published 2 weeks ago Also reported by • Newsy









Tweets about this ❌Deplorable Ann❌ States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/2JByRjCqS4 1 day ago Jonpaul RT @NBCNewYork: The motion noted that 78% of the machines slated for removal were in counties won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 https… 2 days ago be RT @NastyOldWomyn: States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service | https://t.co/aF9uVX0yo9 https://t.co/Ke83nkMb41 2 days ago CCJ States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service | https://t.co/aF9uVX0yo9 https://t.co/Ke83nkMb41 2 days ago Woke 🤨 RT @savethepo: States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service https://t.co/VwY9Go1at0 via @6abc 2 days ago Larry States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service https://t.co/lAjoglgdmh 3 days ago Wylie H Dallas 14 states ask federal judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service https://t.co/3pWSWZzyoG 3 days ago Save the Post Office States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service https://t.co/VwY9Go1at0 via @6abc 3 days ago