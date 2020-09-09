Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos
Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road leading to the island's main town Friday, demanding to be allowed to leave.View on euronews
The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.
