Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road leading to the island's main town Friday, demanding to be allowed to leave.View on euronews


Lesbos

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos [Video]

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos

The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU [Video]

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU

Conditionings worsening for migrants left hungry and fearful by Lesbos blaze [Video]

Conditionings worsening for migrants left hungry and fearful by Lesbos blaze

Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fire

 Talibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
Greece

Moria migrants and Greek islanders protest over new camp

 The Greek military has begun construction of new tents, despite opposition from migrants and locals.
Thousands of refugees sleep rough, without food, after Moria fire [Video]

Thousands of refugees sleep rough, without food, after Moria fire

People who fled Greece's largest camp sleep in supermarket parking lots and on roadsides, many without food and water.

Moria migrants: European countries agree to take minors after fire

 Germany says 10 European countries will take unaccompanied minors from the fire-ravaged camp in Greece.
Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from...
Greece secures thousands of tents for displaced migrants after Lesbos fires

Thousands of migrants remained stranded without shelter on the island of Lesbos for a third day on...
bogoroditzaDina

Dina Panayotova RT @euronews: More than 12,000 people who had been living in and around Moria were left homeless by two consecutive fires on Tuesday and We… 20 minutes ago

euronews

euronews More than 12,000 people who had been living in and around Moria were left homeless by two consecutive fires on Tues… https://t.co/AjSvmFVcxW 35 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos https://t.co/mdVQpXNrh2 https://t.co/KlM8wQFUe5 1 hour ago

AssmannGudrun

Gudrun Assmann @tomhanks Dear Mr.Hanks, you and Rita Wilson are Greek Citizens. Please raise your Voice for Humanity, for Children… https://t.co/qGNepnhdnJ 1 hour ago

migrantsaid

MigrantsAid RT @AssmannGudrun: Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos https://t.co/paYL277zXS 2 hours ago

AssmannGudrun

Gudrun Assmann Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos https://t.co/paYL277zXS 2 hours ago


Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire [Video]

Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers in Lesbos, Greece were forced to sleep on roads for the third night in a row after a fire destroyed Moria camp, Europe's largest refugee camp, earlier this week. Footage..

Thousands of migrants flee massive fire at Lesbos camp [Video]

Thousands of migrants flee massive fire at Lesbos camp

Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area.View on euronews

Many homeless after Greece refugee camp destroyed by blaze [Video]

Many homeless after Greece refugee camp destroyed by blaze

An overcrowded Greek island camp that had become the makeshift home for thousands of refugees is now a smouldering ruin.

