Richland County first responders pay tribute on the 19th anniversary of 9/11

Today marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Communities around the valley are remembering the attack in their own ways.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how first responders in richland county, illinois are paying tribute.

Gar} "downtown olney was quiet friday morning...save for the sound of passing cars on main street.

However the message of unity sounded loud and clear."

Nat} how much can silence say?

Nat} on friday morning...you could say it spoke volumes.

Nat} "it just touches the heart.

Everybody knows what we are doing here.

We're here to pay tribute to those people.

They're standing in tribute as well."

Just after 8:30 firefighters raised old glory...signifying the beginning of the 9/11 attacks.

They were flanked by members of rolling thunder and vfw post 4226.

People stopped working and came out to watch.

And that's what they did...observing in silence.

Nat} "setting things up it just kind of gives you goosebumps.

You get up there, you're raising the flag.

I mean it's feels really good that this all came together."

Friday's memorial didn't have any speakers.

There were no bands playing songs.

For those who were there...it was just simple reflection.

"not many of them is leaving and it hits me right in the heart too man.

It's just a great feeling to know people are that in to doing something like this for their community and for their fellow people."

The country is now 19 years removed from that tragic day.

But the memory is still there.

Those who put on the event hope that memory will help to heal all wounds.

"we as a country need to come together a little more.

And this is one of those times that we really came together."

Gar} "next years memorial will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In olney, gary brian news 10."