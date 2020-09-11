Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:12s - Published 3 minutes ago

Game-day looking different this season

OPENER.

UNIVERSITYOFFICIALS SAY THEY ARETAKING EXTENSIVE SAFETYPROTOCOLS TO KEEP FANS SAFEAND TO LIMIT LARGEGATHERINGS.

2 WORKS FOR YOUBRADY HALBLEIB SHOWS US WHATFANS CAN EXPECT AS THESOONERS KICK-OFF THEIRSEASON.A typical O-U game-day drawsmore than 100- thousandpeople to Norman.

But thisyear, it's likely to be muchless.

In response toCOVID-19, the University iscancelling game-daytailgating events and mostgatherings.

This comes asthe university alsoannounced it's cancellationof homecoming -- originallyslated for next month (fullscreen)In a statement, VicePresident for UniversityOperations Eric Conrad said"While we realize thesedecisions will bedisappointing to many...it's imperative that theuniversity does its part toslow the spread of the viruson campus and in ourcommunity so we can protecteach other."However, some annual eventsare still happening.

Butwith strict safety protocolsand limitedcapacity.

Those include: TheAllstate Party at the PalaceSome College Events andGatheringsThe Duck Pond RV Parking TheSooneRVillage at Lloyd NobleCenter Additionally, allevents will require fans towear masks at all times.

InTulsa, Brady Halbleib, 2WFY.THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENTREPORTIN