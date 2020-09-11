Volunteer hub appreciation to honor first responders

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

The Gulf Coast Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits, a program of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, coordinated an appreciation event for local first responders in remembrance of 9/11 today.

- - bridget turan: "and i just wanted to give- back to the community and - recognize the first responders- in gulfport, biloxi,- d'iberville who we supported an- helped today.

I just feel like- their work goes - unnoticed way too much and i- just wanted to give back and- support them with - a free meal and free lunch."

Chief beyerstedt:"all first responders remember what they - were doing or what- - - - was going on when those towers- came down.

So it does mean a- lot.

It was - something that was done to try- and break the spirit of this- country, instead, - because of the heroics and the- bravery displayed by those- people that day,- - - - instead that brought out the- best of us."

If you are interested in donating or volunteering for the event next year, email bridget turan