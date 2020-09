Company ordered to refund money from selling illegal gift cards

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 09:28s - Published 2 hours ago

IS A ORCHARD PARKPEDIATRICIAN.BUT SHE SAYS IF THEFLU VACCINE ISMANDATORY FOR ALLSCHOOLSTUDENTS...THATWOULD MAKE IT MOREDIFFICULT FOR THOSEALREADYDISENFRANCHISEDBECAUSE OF VIRTUALLEARNING..DR. LAUREN KUWIK.

"IWOULD WORRY THAT ITWOULD FURTHERMARGINALIZE SOMEFAMILIES WERE NOTWILLING TO COMMIT TOTHE FLU VACCINE."BUFFALO PUBLSCHOOL FAMILIESWAITING IN LINE TOGET HELP FORREMOTE LEARNINGTOLD US... A FLU SHOTIS A MUST..."IT DON'T EVEN MATTERIF IT'S MANDATORY ORNOT.CAUSE I ALWAYSGET MY KIDS A FLUSHOT.EVERY YEARAWAY SO."BUFFALO SCHOOLMOM SHANTA ADAMSSAYS EVEN THOUGHHER TEN-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER WILL BELEARNINGREMOTELY...SHE WILLMAKE SURE SHE GETSA FLU SHOT...MORGANKNIGHT...WHOATTENDS SCHOOL 43...ALSO PLANS TOROLL UP HER SLEEVEFOR A FLU VACCINE...MORGAN KNIGHT."WILL YOU GET A FLUSHOT THIS SEASON?AHH.MOSTLIKELY.AHHYEAH..PROBABLY."EILEEN BUCKLEY.

"FORNOW, THE STATEHEALTHCOMMISSIONER SAYSTHEY'RE WORKINGWITH PEDIATRICIANSTO MAKE SURE KIDSGET THEIR FLUSHOTS.INBUFFALO.EILEENBUCKLEY, 7 EWN."DID YOU GET ASURPRISE COVID-19EMERGENCY ALERTON YOUR PHONETODAY?IT LOOKED LIKE THIS.THE MESSAGE CAMEFROM THE TOWN OFTONAWANDA.IT WAS ABOUT COVID-19 SAFETYPRECAUTIONS... ANDIT WAS SENT TOPEOPLE ALL OVERWESTERN NEW YORK7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JEFFSLAWSON SHOWS USWHAT CAUSED THISALERT.AND I THOUGHT WELLTHIS IS VERYINSENSITIVE ANDINAPPROPRIATE ATTHIS TIME.IT WAS A 9AM COVID-19ALERT THAT SOMESAW ASUNNECESSARY.THIS COULD HAVECAUSED SOMEONE TOGO INTO A PANIC --HOW IS THISHAPPENING WHY ISTHIS HAPPENING.THE ALERT CAMEACROSS ON ANDROIDAND IPHONE WITH AMESSAGE TELLINGPEOPLE TO CONTINUEFOLLOWING COVID19PROTOCOLS.ORIGINATING FROMTHE TOWN OFTONAWANDA -- THEALERT SPREAD ALLOVER WNY.SO THIS WAS AMISTAKE?

-- IT WAS AMISTAKE YEACCORDING TO TOWNOF TONAWANDASUPERVISOR JOSEPHEMMINGER -- THALERT WAS NEVERSUPPOSED TO BESENT OUT.ESPECIALLY ON 9-11 AT9:11... A DAY WHENMANY ARE ALREADYFEELING ON ALERT.IT WAS SENT OUTTHE WRONG DAY ATTHE WRONG TIME.EMMINGER SAYS HEAND OTHER OFFICIALSHAD NO IDEA THEALERT WASHAPPENING AS THEPROCESS IS UNDERTHE CONTROL OF ONEINDIVIDUAL."THERE WEREBREAKDOWNS FROMAN EMERGENCYSERVICESCOORDINATORSTANDPOINT ONVARIOUS FRONTS ANDWE GOTTA ADDRESS ITSO IT DOESN'T HAPPENIN THE FUTURE."THE SUPERVISSAYS THAT WILL NOTCHANGE --ABSOLUTELY ONEPERSON CAN DO IT BUTTHERE ARPROCEDURES THATHAVE TO BEFOLLOWED.THOSE PROCEDURESWILL INVOLVENOTIFYING THE CHIEFOF POLICE - THE TOSUPERVISOR ANDOTHERS IN THE TOWNOF TONAWANDABEFORE HITTINGSEND.

THAT --- INADDITION TOCHANGING THELANGUAGE THAT WASUSED.

THE IPHONEALERT SAID"EMERGENCY ALERT"WHILE THE ANDROIDALERT WAS TITLED"IMMINENT EXTREMEALERT." LANGUAGETHAT EMMINGER SAIDIS UNACCEPTABLEWHEN THERE IS NOTAN IMMEDIATETHREAT.THAT WAS NOT GOODUSE OF THE ENGLISHLANGUAGE THAT WASUNCALLED FOR.THAT LANGUAGEUSAGE IS SOMETHINGTHAT ARABAGDASARIAN --FOUNDER OFEMERGENCYNOTIFICATIONCOMPANY OMNILERTSAYS SHOWS AMISUSE OF THESYSTEM.IT MUST BEACTIONABLE IT MUSTBE SOMETHING THATAVERTS PENDINGHARM.BAGDASARIAN SAYSTHAT THE SYSTEMTHEY USED TO SENDOUT THIS ALERT ISNOT ONE YOU CANOPT OUT OF -- SOACCIDENTAL ALERTSLIKE THIS SHOULDNEVER HAPPEN.THE CAPABILITY TOCOMMUNICATE WITHHUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS OFPEOPLE IS ANINCREDIBLY POWERFULTOOL.IN ADDITION TO THEFACT THAT THE ALERTNEVER WAS SUPPOSEDTO BE SENT IT LED TOTHE CRASH OF THE TOTWEBSITE AS A LINKWAS ASSOCIATED WITHTHE ALERT.SUPERVISOREMMINGER SAID IT WASENCOURAGING TO SEEMANY PEOPLEACTUALLY CLICK IT BUTSHOWED THE NEED TOSTRENGTHEN THEWEBSITE TO AVOID ACRASH LIKE THATAGAIN.

IN THE TOT JS7EWN.NORTH TONAWANDAPOLICE AREINVESTIGATING ASTABBING INVOLVITWO COLLEGEBASKETBALL PLAYERS.POLICE SAY U-B'SMALIK ZACHERYSTABBED A PLAYERFROM CANISIUS IN THELEG DURING A PICK-UPBASKETBALL GAMIT HAPPENEDWEDNESDAY AT SAINTMATTHEW LUTHERANCHURCH ON EGGERTDRIVE.ZACHERY IS CHARGEDWITH ASSAULT.

HE HASBEEN SUSPENDEDINDEFINITELY FROMTHE SCHOOL'SBASKETBALLPROGRAM... ANDCOULD FACESUSPENSION FROMTHE UNIVERSITY.THE VICTIM ISEXPECTED TO BE OK.ALL NEW A SIX --THERE'S GROWINGGARBAGE PROBLEM INONE BUFFALONEIGHBORHOOD...AND NEIGHBORSTHERE SAYSOMETHING NEEDS TOBE DONE.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER MADISONCARTER SHOWS USWHAT THE CITY ISDOING TO ADDRESSTHE PROBLEM.THE CONDITIONS THATIT'S OUT NOW IS JUSTDEPLORABLE.

AS AMATTER OF FACT, I'MTHINKING OF MOVINGOUTPATRICK GUIDICELIVES AT THE END OFTHIS STREET OFFHERTEL AVENUE.HE SAYS THINGS HAVEGONE BEYOND ALITTLE BIT OF TRASHTROUBLE.YOU NAME IT, IT'S OUTTHERE: TV, TIRES,HOUSEHOLD TRASH,MATTRESSES,COUCHES,CONSTRUCTIONMATERIAL.UP AND DOWN THESTREET YOU'LL SEELAWNS LITTERED ANDSPILLING GARBAGEINTO THE STREETS.GUIDICE SAYS THE"TRASH" NOW HAS ITSOWN TENANTS.WHICH VARY INNUMBERS BETWEENSQUIRRELS, SKUNKS,RATS ESPECIALLY, ANDCOCKROACHESHE THINKS HISNEIGHBORS AREGETTING TOO MUCHOF A HEAD START ONBULK TRASH PICK UPDAY -- AND HAVE BEENPUTTING STUFF OUTSINCE MID-JULY.MY MAIN CONCERN ISI'VE OBSERVEDSEVERAL CHILDRENPLAYING IN THE YARDSWITH RATS IN THEBACKGROUND.THE CITY SAYS THESEPROPERTIES HAVEBEEN FINED A FEWTIMES, BUT BULKTRASH PICK UP WILL BETHIS UPCOMING WEEK,THE WEEK OF THE13TH, AND HOPEFULLYALL OF THIS SHOULDBE CLEARED OUT BYTHEN.

IN BUFFALO, MC7EWN.ALSO TONIGHT - 19YEARS LATER....THERE ARE TRIBUTESCOAST TO COAST.... ASAMERICANSEVERYWHERE PAUSETO REFLECT ON THENINE-ELEVEN TERRORATTACKS.PAUSE FOR NAPAUSE FOR NATSTHE CITY OFTONAWANDA FIREDEPARTMENT HOSTEDA REMEMBRANCECEREMONY THISMORNING....HONORING THE LIVESLOST THAT TRAGICDAY IN 2001.FIRST RESPONDERSFROM BOTH THE CITYOF TONAWANDA..

ANDNORTH TONAWANDAGATHERED AT THEFIRE HEADQUARTERSON WILLIAMS STREETFOR THE EVENT.THERE WILL BEANOTHER CEREMONYAT THE FIREHEADQUARTERSTONIGHT AT SEVEN.IN BUFFALO - A FLAGFLIES OVER THESCAJAQUADAEXPRESSWAYA REMEMBRANCECEREMONY TOOKPLACE FROM 8-30 TO10:15 THIS MORNING..COINCIDING WITH THETRAGIC EVENTS OFSEPTEMBER 11TH.THIS REMEMBRANCECEREMONY EACHYEAR IS MEANT TOHONOR THE VICTIMS....AND THE FIRSTRESPONDERS.STILL AHEAD TONIGHTON 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS AT SITHE ILLEGAL GIFTCARDS SOLD ACROSSWESTERN NEWYORK... AND HOW YOUCAN GET MONEYBACK.ALSO -- THE FINALPREPARATIONS FORTHE BIG GAMESUNDAY... WHAT WILLBE THE DIFFERENCEMAKE FOR THE BILLSTHIS WEEKEND?IF YOU BOUGHT A GIFTCERTIFICATERECENTLY... YOUMIGHT BE OWED SOMEMONEY.THAT'S BECAUSE ONECOMPANY -- "SIMPLYCERTIFICATES" -- WASFOUND TO BE SELLINGILLEGAL GIFT CARDS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYIS HELPING YOURFAMILY MAKE ENDSMEET... BY SHOWINGUS HOW TO GET YOURREFUND.WHAT WE ARE TRYINGTO DO IS, PEOPLE WHOBOUGHT GIFT CARDSAND WERE TOLD THEYEXPIREDPREMATURELY OR TOOSOON, IS TO GET THEIRMONEY BACKEARLIER THIS YEAR .

.

.NEW YORK STATEATTORNEY GENERALLETITIA JAMES FILED ALAWSUIT AGAINST APENNSYLVANIACOMPANY DOINGBUSINESS AS SIMPLYCERTIFICATES.THE COMPANY WASSELLING DINING ANDENTERTAINMENT GIFTCARDS AT LOCALMALLS WITH ILLEGALONE- YEAREXPIRATION DATES.NEW YORK LAWREQUIRES A 5-YEARPERIOD BEFORE AGIFT CARD CANEXPIRE.UNDER A CONSENTORDER ISSUED INSTATE SUPREMECOURT .

.

.

SIMPLYCERTIFICATES WASFINED $10,000 .

.

.

ANDMUST NOW EITHERREFUND OREXCHANGECERTIFICATES THATWERE BOUGHTBETWEEN DECEMBER25, 2016 AND AUGUST4, 2020.WE'VE HADCOMPLAINTS UP UNTILJANUARY OF THIS YEARABOUT EXPIRED GIFTCERTIFICATESCONSUMERS WHOHAVE CERTIFICATESWITH THE ILLEGALEXPIRATION DATES .

..SHOULD GO TO THECOMPANY'S WEBSITEAND DOWNLOAD ASPECIAL FORM .IT NEEDS TO BE FILLEDOUT AND RETURNEDWITH THE CERTIFICATEIN QUESTION.EXCHANGES CAN BEDONE AT ANY TIME .

.

.BUT REFUNDREQUESTS MUST BESUBMITTED BYDECEMBER 31.UNFORTUNATELY, A LOTOF PEOPLE ARE OUTMONEY.

HOPEFULLYTHEY CAN GET THATMONEY BACKSIMPLY CERTIFICATESIS NO STRANGER TOCONSUMERCOMPLAINTS.WE SENT ALL THOSECOMPLAINTS TO THEBBB IN PENNSLYVANIATHAT MANAGES THATFILE.

THE COMPANYHAS AN "F" RATINGBECAUSE IT NEVERRESPONDED TO ANY OFTHOSE COMPLAINTS.WHEN IT COMES TOGIFT CARDS .

.

.

THEBBB IS URGINGPEOPLE TO RESEARCHBEFORE YOU BUY.A LOT OF RETAILERSARE CLOSING ORFILING FOR CHAPTER11.

SO BEFORE YOUBUY ANY SORT OF GIFTCARD, MAKE SURE YOUKNOW THE HEALTH OFTHAT RETAILER ANDWHETHER IT WILL BEAROUND FOR AWHILEAND MAKE SURE TOREPORT GIFT CARDPROBLEMS TO THEBBB OR THEATTORNEY GENERAL'SOFFICE.DON'T JUST COMPLAINABOUT IT TO YOURFRIENDSYOU CAN COMPLAINALL YOUR WANT BUT IFYOU DON'T TAKE ANYACTION, NOTHING ISGOING TO GET DONE.AND THEN THE NEXTPERSON COULD FALLFOR IT TOOTHERE ARE SOMESPECIFIC THINGS YOUNEED TO DO TO GETYOUR MONEY BACK.AND WE HAVE THAT ALLLAID OUT IN AN ARTICLEON OUR WEBPAGE ATWKBW.COM.

INHAMBURG, ED REILLY 7EWN