Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad Air

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad Air

Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad Air

Toxic, smoky air is blanketing the Bay Area making it unhealthy to even be outside.

Team coverage from Paul Heggen and Betty Yu.

(9-11-20)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Yesterday the air quality looked bad, today it actually is bad

A terrifying, smoke-filled orange sky hung over the Bay Area Wednesday, yet the air quality across...
SFGate - Published


Tweets about this

NowArtThou

Jacob Shiloh Bloomfields 🇺🇸 KPIX CBS SF Bay Area: Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad Air. https://t.co/phnSv1gDVl via @GoogleNews 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

SMOKY AIR: Bay Area Residents Search For Getaway Spots To Escape The Smoky Skies [Video]

SMOKY AIR: Bay Area Residents Search For Getaway Spots To Escape The Smoky Skies

Bay Area Residents Search For Getaway Spots To Escape The Smoky Skies

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published
Wine Country Grape Growers Fear Significant Damage From Wildfire Smoke [Video]

Wine Country Grape Growers Fear Significant Damage From Wildfire Smoke

Smoke and ash from the wildfires permeate every corner of the Bay Area. This is also home to one of the most renowned wine regions in the world and that’s presenting a tough choice for grape growers...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Smoke From Newly-Resurgent Southern Sierra Wildfire Heads Toward Bay Area [Video]

Smoke From Newly-Resurgent Southern Sierra Wildfire Heads Toward Bay Area

The SQF Complex Fire, smoldering since late August in the Sequoia Nat'l Forest in the southern Sierra Nevada, blew up Saturday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the Central Valley and eastern Bay..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:29Published