New Yorkers gather at Ground Zero for 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks
Friday, September 11 has marked 19 years since the 911 attacks in 2001.
A memorial ceremony was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees wore masks, greeted each other with elbow bumps rather than handshakes, and stood 6 feet apart.
From the morning on September 11, a lot of people gathered at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York to pay tribute the nearly 3,000 victims.