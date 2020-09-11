New Yorkers gather at Ground Zero for 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Friday, September 11 has marked 19 years since the 911 attacks in 2001.

A memorial ceremony was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees wore masks, greeted each other with elbow bumps rather than handshakes, and stood 6 feet apart.

From the morning on September 11, a lot of people gathered at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York to pay tribute the nearly 3,000 victims.