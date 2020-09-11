Global  
 

New Yorkers gather at Ground Zero for 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:06s - Published
New Yorkers gather at Ground Zero for 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks

New Yorkers gather at Ground Zero for 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Friday, September 11 has marked 19 years since the 911 attacks in 2001.

A memorial ceremony was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees wore masks, greeted each other with elbow bumps rather than handshakes, and stood 6 feet apart.

From the morning on September 11, a lot of people gathered at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York to pay tribute the nearly 3,000 victims.


