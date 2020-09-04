9/11 gathering held in Fort Wayne

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago

tonight- american flags and roses are laid out in front of the law enforcement memorial.dozens showing up to pay tribute to first responders here in indiana... and those who gave their life during 9-11fox 55's chris mullooly reports how some are continuing to remember those who died.

?nats - bagpipes?among the dozens at the law enforcement firefighters memorial in fort wayne friday.one badge... sticks out.as 9/11 approaches you see stories it kinda dredges those emotions uphank molle..

A retired new york city fire fighter.stopping by the 'casual gathering'..to remember his friends and co workers.i went in on the 10th and got off the morning of 11th like every other day its a beautiful day everyone i said good bye to everyone responded and everyone got killed that daythe gathering was to honor not only 9/11 victims.but two fort wayne police officers.david tinsley and kenneth hayden'sits a time to pause and recognize them and give them some attention they deservemichael patmore and his group started walking around promenade park last year...carrying flags... roses... and banners.to honor local heroes.want to give back and honor those who serve we all know people in the military and first respodners its almost a necessity to do so for molle... he says today will always be hard.memories he thinks are suppressed... always come back up...but he says there is good that comes from that day.support."how we came together as a country everyone was there for each other"he says that support... is what we need going forward.

When i see whats going on now in this country we are so divided in this country and its sad it took an attack to get us to where we were i like to see us get back to that without an attack that would be nicein fort wayne chris mullooly fox 55 news.

Flags will still be available at the memorial if you'd like to plant one ... and will be left at the memorial.if you dropped off a flag..you will be able to pick yours up