DNA Closes 35 Year Old Murder Case

DNA testing has led to the arrest of man in the 35-year-old killing of a girl in Rochester, New York.

On Friday, police and prosecutors said in an emotional press conference to talk about the case.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1984 14-year old Wendy Jerome was raped and killed while delivering a birthday card in her neighborhood.

Her body was found by a pedestrian near a school dumpster that night with "obvious signs of trauma," said Rochester police Capt.

Frank Umbrino.


