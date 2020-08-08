Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise.

According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a public health crisis in the United States for years.

The national suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. was mostly stable at the start of the 2000s.

However, it rose by 57% from 2007 to 2018.

That's an alarming jump from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2018.

The sobering new report reveals Alaska had the highest youth suicide rate, followed by South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Black, Hispanic Kids At Least Five Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Black, Hispanic Kids At Least Five Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized For COVID-19

Racial disparities in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to HuffPost. Two sobering government reports released Friday show how race does change how COVID effects us. One of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published