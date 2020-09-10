Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bobcat Fire In Angeles National Forest Approaching 30,000 Acres

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Bobcat Fire In Angeles National Forest Approaching 30,000 Acres

Bobcat Fire In Angeles National Forest Approaching 30,000 Acres

The wildfire erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and has grown exponentially since then, consuming 29,245 acres.

Jeff Nguyen reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BobSmith4152

Le tricot de Mme. Defarge RT @CBSLA: #BobcatFire Update: The fire is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 15. At last check, it spread to 29,245 acres and w… 1 minute ago

Meliveee

New Vibe 💫 Dope Energy RT @CaltransDist7: Bobcat Fire: Smoke permeates the air & sky in all directions in Angeles National Forest as seen from State Route 39 Sat… 4 minutes ago

CaltransDist7

Caltrans District 7 Bobcat Fire: Smoke permeates the air & sky in all directions in Angeles National Forest as seen from State Route 39… https://t.co/4Um6fmN9nK 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Firefighters Continue To Battle Bobcat Fire In Monrovia [Video]

Firefighters Continue To Battle Bobcat Fire In Monrovia

A smoke advisory remains in effect Saturday for most of Los Angeles County as well as portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in part due to the Bobcat fire, which continues to burn..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published
San Gabriel Foothill Communities Still At Risk As Bobcat Fire Rages Friday [Video]

San Gabriel Foothill Communities Still At Risk As Bobcat Fire Rages Friday

Hundreds of firefighters worked tirelessly early Friday morning to establish containment lines around the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest, with several San Gabriel foothill..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:14Published
Bobcat Fire Continues To Spread, But Some Voluntary Evacuations Lifted [Video]

Bobcat Fire Continues To Spread, But Some Voluntary Evacuations Lifted

The Bobcat Fire burning north of Monrovia in the Angeles National Forest continues to grow, but favorable weather conditions Thursday were giving firefighters reason to be optimistic.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published