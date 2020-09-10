Bobcat Fire In Angeles National Forest Approaching 30,000 Acres Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Bobcat Fire In Angeles National Forest Approaching 30,000 Acres The wildfire erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and has grown exponentially since then, consuming 29,245 acres. Jeff Nguyen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Le tricot de Mme. Defarge RT @CBSLA: #BobcatFire Update: The fire is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 15. At last check, it spread to 29,245 acres and w… 1 minute ago New Vibe 💫 Dope Energy RT @CaltransDist7: Bobcat Fire: Smoke permeates the air & sky in all directions in Angeles National Forest as seen from State Route 39 Sat… 4 minutes ago Caltrans District 7 Bobcat Fire: Smoke permeates the air & sky in all directions in Angeles National Forest as seen from State Route 39… https://t.co/4Um6fmN9nK 6 minutes ago