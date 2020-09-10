Bobcat Fire In Angeles National Forest Approaching 30,000 Acres
The wildfire erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and has grown exponentially since then, consuming 29,245 acres.
Jeff Nguyen reports.
#BobcatFire Update: The fire is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 15. At last check, it spread to 29,245 acres
Bobcat Fire: Smoke permeates the air & sky in all directions in Angeles National Forest as seen from State Route 39
Bobcat Fire: Smoke permeates the air & sky in all directions in Angeles National Forest as seen from State Route 39
Firefighters Continue To Battle Bobcat Fire In MonroviaA smoke advisory remains in effect Saturday for most of Los Angeles County as well as portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in part due to the Bobcat fire, which continues to burn..
San Gabriel Foothill Communities Still At Risk As Bobcat Fire Rages FridayHundreds of firefighters worked tirelessly early Friday morning to establish containment lines around the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest, with several San Gabriel foothill..
Bobcat Fire Continues To Spread, But Some Voluntary Evacuations LiftedThe Bobcat Fire burning north of Monrovia in the Angeles National Forest continues to grow, but favorable weather conditions Thursday were giving firefighters reason to be optimistic.