Anton Khudobin shines in Game 4 victory

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Anton Khudobin shines in Game 4 victory

Anton Khudobin shines in Game 4 victory

Anton Khudobin stopped 32 of 33 shots to lead the Stars to a 2-1 win in Game 4, giving Dallas a 3-1 series lead


Khudobin continues to shine as Stars push Vegas to brink of elimination

Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and...
CBC.ca - Published


Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final [Video]

Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

Anton Khudobin turned away all 25 shots he faced against the Golden Knights, backstopping the Stars to a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:02Published