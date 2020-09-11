|
Greek police fire tear gas as refugees demand to leave Lesbos
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Chanting 'freedom', the former inhabitants of burned Moria camp protest against plan to be moved to another facility.
Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day
Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp. Francis Maguire reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
More than 12,000 refugees were displaced this week after multiple fires destroyed a camp on the Greek...
NPR - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle
