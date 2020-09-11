Global  
 

Greek police fire tear gas as refugees demand to leave Lesbos

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Chanting 'freedom', the former inhabitants of burned Moria camp protest against plan to be moved to another facility.


Greece to buy new planes, frigates amid Turkey tensions

 ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister outlined plans Saturday to upgrade the country’s defense capabilities, including purchasing new fighter..
Greece-Turkey tensions: Greece announces military boost

 Greece purchases 18 fighter jets and plans to recruit 15,000 new soldiers in the next five years.
Some migrants move into tents after fire guts Greek camp

 Some asylum-seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos moved into temporary tent housing Saturday, part of the thousands left homeless after fires destroyed the..
Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day [Video]

Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp. Francis Maguire reports.

Displaced migrants on Lesbos island protest in wake of fire at Moira camp [Video]

Over 12,000 people were left homeless after fires on Tuesday and Wednesday gutted the Moria camp in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews

Police Fire Tear Gas At Refugees Protesting To Leave Greek Island

More than 12,000 refugees were displaced this week after multiple fires destroyed a camp on the Greek...
What's wrong with this picture? On Lesvos today, as Greek riot police fire tear gas on asylum seekers.

Greek riot police fire tear gas at Lesbos migrants

Police Fire Tear Gas At Refugees Protesting To Leave Greek Island

Island prison

Greek police fired teargas at a group of migrants protesting against a new camp being set up on the island of Lesbos to replace the burned Moria camp

Police Fire Tear Gas At Refugees Protesting To Leave Greek Island

Greek riot police fire tear gas at Lesbos migrants

Police Fire Tear Gas At Refugees Protesting To Leave Greek Island


Yellow Vests stage comeback with protests across France [Video]

In Paris, where police used tear gas after some protesters left an authorised route, a car and rubbish bins were also set on fire.

Thousands protest after Greece's Moria refugee camp burns down [Video]

Some 13,000 people living in the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos were left homeless by two consecutive fires.

Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire [Video]

Thousands of asylum seekers in Lesbos, Greece were forced to sleep on roads for the third night in a row after a fire destroyed Moria camp, Europe's largest refugee camp, earlier this week. Footage..

