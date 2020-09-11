SMOKY AIR: NFL Monitoring Bay Area's Smoky Skies To See If 49ers-Cardinals Game Will Be Postponed
Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad AirToxic, smoky air is blanketing the Bay Area making it unhealthy to even be outside. Team coverage from Paul Heggen and Betty Yu. (9-11-20)
Apocalyptic Skies Focus New Attention on Impending Climate CatastrophesThe dark, orange sky over much of the Bay Area Wednesday brought on by the worst wildfire season in California history was like a giant exclamation mark reinforcing what climate scientists have been..
Despite Brighter Skies, Bay Area Air Quality Worsens Thursday With Rise in Smoke PollutionTeam coverage from meteorologist Paul Heggen and KPIX 5's Betty Yu on San Francisco's Embarcadero. (9-10-20)