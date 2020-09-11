Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SMOKY AIR: NFL Monitoring Bay Area's Smoky Skies To See If 49ers-Cardinals Game Will Be Postponed

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:27s - Published
SMOKY AIR: NFL Monitoring Bay Area's Smoky Skies To See If 49ers-Cardinals Game Will Be Postponed

SMOKY AIR: NFL Monitoring Bay Area's Smoky Skies To See If 49ers-Cardinals Game Will Be Postponed

NFL Monitoring Bay Area's Smoky Skies To See If 49ers-Cardinals Game Will Be Postponed


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad Air [Video]

Breaking Records, Bay Area Beset by Bad Air

Toxic, smoky air is blanketing the Bay Area making it unhealthy to even be outside. Team coverage from Paul Heggen and Betty Yu. (9-11-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:18Published
Apocalyptic Skies Focus New Attention on Impending Climate Catastrophes [Video]

Apocalyptic Skies Focus New Attention on Impending Climate Catastrophes

The dark, orange sky over much of the Bay Area Wednesday brought on by the worst wildfire season in California history was like a giant exclamation mark reinforcing what climate scientists have been..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published
Despite Brighter Skies, Bay Area Air Quality Worsens Thursday With Rise in Smoke Pollution [Video]

Despite Brighter Skies, Bay Area Air Quality Worsens Thursday With Rise in Smoke Pollution

Team coverage from meteorologist Paul Heggen and KPIX 5's Betty Yu on San Francisco's Embarcadero. (9-10-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:15Published