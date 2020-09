Watch the Bengals live, and safely, at Fountain Square

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:41s - Published 4 minutes ago

If you're missing the feeling of being at Paul Brown Stadium for a Bengals game, you can do the next best thing and watch the game safely at Fountain Square with other fans.

IT'S FINALLY TIME FOR JOEBURROW AND THE BENGALS TO "WINTHE DEY" AS THEIR SEASON KICKSOFF AGAINST THE CHARGERS.EVENTHOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS KEEPINGFANS FROM BEING AT PAUL BROWNTODAY OR TAILGATING ATLONGWORTH HALL... THERE'SSTILL A WAY FOR FANS TO WATCHTHE GAME...TOGETHER.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJASMINE MINOR IS LIVE ATFOUNTAIN SQUARE WITH WHAT'S INSTORE FOR YOU TODAY.GOODMORNING JASMINE.LISA... WE'VE ALL WAITED SOLONG FOR THIS DAY AND NO ITWONT LOOK LIKE WHAT WE'RE USEDTO BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.BUTTHATS WHY 3CDC IS TURNINGFOUNTAIN SQUARE INTO ASOCIALLY DISTANCE OUTDOOR BARSPACE.TABLES WILL BE SPREAD OUT ANDSANITIZED AND MASKS WILL BEREQUIRED WHEN ORDERING DRINKSOR MOVING ABOUT THE SPACE BUTTHEN YOU CAN TAKE THEM OFFONCE YOU GET TO YOUR TABLE.THE GAME WILL BE PROJECTED ONTHE MASSIVE FIFTH THIRD L-E-DSCREEN AND THE EVENT IS FREEAND OPEN FOR EVERYONE.

THOSEIN CHARGE SAY THEY HAD ASUCCESSFUL EVENT WHEN THEHOSTED SOMETHING SIMILAR FORREDS GAMES AND RIGHT NOW THEYJUST WANT TO MAKE EVERYTHINGFEEL AS NORMAL AS POSSIBLE FORFANS.EMILY STOWE, 3CDC EVENTMARKETING MANAGER"This is aneffort to bring some life backinto fountain square anddowntownand that's been hardduring covid, but we foundsome good ways to active thespaces and still remain safe."BAR OPENS HERE IN FOUNTAINSQUARE AT 3 TODAY AND KICK OFFFOR THE GAME IS AT 4:10.

LIVEDOWNTOWN, JASMINE MINOR, WCPO9 NEWS.