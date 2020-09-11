Global  
 

Investors Dump Utility Company Amid Reports It Might Have Sparked Oregon Wildfire

Markets Insider reports Oregon utility company Portland General Electric fell 16% on Thursday.

Investors fled after the company acknowledged unconfirmed reports that some of its electrical equipment may have contributed to the Santiam fire.

The Santiam wildfire is just one hour southeast of Portland.

It's spread to 159,000 acres and forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.


