Trump rally in Henderson Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump rally in Henderson Nevada The Trump rally being held tonight is in violation of the state's COVID-19 emergency directives. A City of Henderson spokesperson tells 13 Action news a warning has been sent to event organizers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HE IS CAMPAIGNING IN THEVALLEY...TRYING TO WIN YOURVOTE.HE HAS A RALLY PLANNED FORTONIGHT AT XTREME MANUFACTURINGIN HENDERSON.THIS IS A LIVE LOOKINSIDE.THAT STARTS IN JUST UNDER ANHOUR AT 7PM.THE CITY OF HENDERSON SAYS ITHAS ISSUED A COMPLIANCE LETTERAND A VERBAL WARNING..SAYING THE EVENT WOULD BE INDIRECT VIOLATION OF THEGOVERNOR'S COVID-19 EMERGENCYDIRECTIVES...AS GATHERINGS OFMORE THAN 50 PEOPLE AREPROHIBITED.THE CITY ALSO SAYING...THEYHAVEN'T BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEEVENT IS APPROVED.BEFORE THE HENDERSON RALLYPRESIDENT TRUMP HOSTED THE





