Local businesses hoping for NFL business bump

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

WAAY 31's Max Cohan takes us to local restaurants who are hoping the return of the NFL season can bring business back.

The first sunday of the n-f-l season is underway and with a full slate of games -- fans have gathered at restuarants and bars across madison county to watch their favorite teams. waay 31's max cohan joins us live after catching up with two local sunday hot spots, max?

Guys, area restaurants and sports bars like drakes bauhowers tell me that things had been slow for a while but they expect the return of sports -- specifically football to change that.

Sporting jeresys of all their favorite teams -- fans gathered at local establishments sunday.

Keeping distance and safety in mind -- the restaurants are still limiting capacity and splitting up large groups.

At drakes the general manager told me that their whole concept is to give people a place to watch sports and get away from everything -- something he feels is more important than ever now.

And over at baumhowers -- the director of hospitalty told me the eatery revolves around sports.

Both places say they're expecting to see a bump in business with sunday action returning.

Lucien desselle - general manager, drake's "i mean we're definitely starting to see that increase, definitely and even with everything that's been happening, we have been seeing an increase already, but this is just that extra level that we're expecting to see to get us back to where we were last year."

Katrina jones - director of hospitality, baumhower's "i think it will, i think it will help dramatically.

With sports finally being back, it'll help bring more people in and people are enjoying the company, the food."

Jones actually told me that they've had to turn people away this weekend because they just don't have the space for the them...so it's seems like a solid start to the season for both locations, not so much for me though because the jets lost today.

Live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news.

Thanks max, both restuarants said it was nice to see some sense