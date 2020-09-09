Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election.

By law, presidents are limited to serving two four-year terms.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories September 14 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 14th: Potential hurricane moves toward Gulf Coast; At least 24 deaths blamed on California fires; Two Los Angeles County..
USATODAY.com
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may, said the 'reckless'rally showed Mr Trump 'doesn't believe the rules apply to him'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots [Video]

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi police special session. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid. The Delhi police alleges that Khalid told Tahir to be prepared for something big during US President Donald Trump’s visit. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between those backing and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 people injured. According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots that took place in the last week of February this year. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:34Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowd

 The crowd at Donald Trump's political rally in Nevada today called for former president Barack Obama to be "locked up", echoing Trump's claim that his..
New Zealand Herald

Trump tells Nevada rally: "Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists"

 President Trump held a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday night, where he showed his support for law enforcement, and knocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden's..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump suggests he would 'negotiate' a third term as president because he is 'probably entitled' to it

During a campaign event in Nevada on Saturday, the president once again floated the idea he might...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions [Video]

Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions

Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday. For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump Releases List Of Potential Supreme Court Candidates [Video]

Trump Releases List Of Potential Supreme Court Candidates

As he seeks a second term in the White House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a list of potential Supreme Court candidates from which he would fill any vacancies.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Vice President Mike Pence Visits Pittsburgh Area [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence Visits Pittsburgh Area

Vice President Mike Pence was back in the Pittsburgh area today campaigning for a second Trump-Pence term; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:23Published