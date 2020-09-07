Tom Brady talks perspective, accountability after debut loss for Buccaneers

Marcellus Wiley: Brady & Bucs have the 'element of surprise' against Brees & Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Tom Brady makes his NFC debut on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Orleans Saints, and while the Saints are reportedly favored, Marcellus Wiley is betting the Bucs may have more success.

Aqib Talib reveals his phone call with Belichick trying to recruit him to Pats, talks Tom Brady in Tampa | THE HERD



Aqib Talib joins Colin Cowherd to discuss when Bill Belichick offered him a spot on the New England Patriots. Plus, hear Talib's thoughts on Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how he'll fit.