Kate Winslet regrets working with Roman Polanski and Woody Allen



Kate Winslet regrets working with controversial filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, despite previously defending both men. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago

Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski



Kate Winslet regrets working with controversial filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago