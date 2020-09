Fans being warned about traveling to Florida for Bills game Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Fans being warned about traveling to Florida for Bills game The Erie County Department of Health is issuing a stark warning about fans going to Miami for Sunday's game. Fans should know they have to quarantine upon arrival. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IF YOU'REPLANNING TOTRAVEL TO MIAMIFOR THE GAME--KNOW THATWHEN YOUCOME BACK TOBUFFALO--YOU'LL HAVE TOQUARANTINEFOR 14 DAYS--BECAUSEFLORIDA IS ONTHE STATE'S"COVID TRAVELADVISORY LIST".IN A VERY BLUNTSTATEMENTFROM THE ERIECOUNTYDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH--"FANS WHOCHOOSE TOTRAVEL TO MIAMIFOR A FOOTBALLGAME SHOULDKNOW THEY AREACTIVELYCHOOSING TOPUT THEIRHEALTH, THEHEALTH OFPEOPLE IN THEIRHOUSEHOLD,AND THE HEALTHOF OURCOMMUNITY ATRISK."FURTHER, THEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH SAYSFANS COMINGBACK FROMMIAMI:-SHOULD NOT BESHARING FOODOR DRINK...-SHOULD BESLEEPING IN ASEPARATEBEDROOM-CLEANING ANDDISINFECTINGSHAREDBATHROOMS-AND PREPAREDTO ISOLATE IFYOU DEVELOPSYMPTOMS.YOU CAN CHECKOUT THEPOLICIES FORFANS ATSTADIUMSACROSS THECOUNTRY--WITH THISINTERACTIVEMAP WE HAVERIGHT NOW ONW-K-B-W DOTCOM.





