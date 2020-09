Bills fans traveling to Miami expected to follow quarantine rules Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Bills fans traveling to Miami expected to follow quarantine rules Bills fans traveling to Miami expected to follow quarantine rules. Hannah Buehler reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE BUFFALO BILLSARE ON TO MIAMI....AFTER A BIG "WEEKONE" WIN AGAINSTTHE JETS.A LIMITED NUMBER OFFANS ARE ALLOWED ATTHE GAME SUNDAY INMIAMI... BUT AS 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER HANNAHBUEHLER SHOWS US --THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT HAS ANIMPORTANT REMINDERFOR MEMBERS OF THEBILLS MAFIA...THINKING ABOUTHEADING TOSOUTHERN FLORIDA.T'S A SIGHT WE'VENEVER QUITE SEENA COMPLELY EMPTYBILLS STADIUMDURING THE HOMEOPENERBUT DOWN THE COASTIN MIAMIA DIFFERENT STATEAND DIFFERENTRULES...13,000 FANS WILL BEALLOWED TO ATTENDTHE BILLS DOLPHINSGAME ON SUNDAY ATHARD ROCK STADIUMSOT: WE HAD OVER100 TICKETS SAVEDAND THEN THEYERASED EVERYONE'STICKETS AND STARTEDOVERJONATHAN HOLLERRUNS THE BILLSBACKERS MIAMICHAPTERHE SAYS A TON OFPEOPLE FROMBUFFALO ARE MAKINGTHE TRIP DOWN TOSOUTH BEACHSOT: BILLS FANS ARESCOOPING UP EVERYTICKET THAT'S GOINGON THE MARKETI REALLY THINKTHERE'S GOING TO BEMORE BILLS FANSTHAN DOLPHIN FANSON SUNDAYBARS ARE CLOSED INFORT LAUDERDALEAND MIAMI...SO THE BILLSBACKERS SAY THEY'REDOING WHAT THEYCAN WITH THIS NEWNORMAL TO BRINGTOGETHER THE BESTFANS IN THE NFLSOT: AT THE END OFTHE DAY EVERYONEWILL BE HAVING FUNBUT THE ELEPHANT INTHE ROOMIS NEW YORK'SQUARANTINE RULESAND WHILE IT'S ALLFUN AND GAMESGOING TO FLORIDACOMING BACK ISANOTHER STORY..PER NEW YORK'SEXECUTIVE ORDERYOU MUSTQUARANTINE FOR 14DAYS UPON ARRIVINGFROM A STATE LIKEFLORIDAWHICH IS ON NEWYORK'S LISTWHEN YOU'RE AT THEAIRPORTYOUR INFORMATIONWILL BE GATEHREDFROM DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH OFFICIALSTHE NEW YORK STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYSEVERYONE WHO FILLSOUT A FORM RECEIVESA PHONE CALL OR ATEXTBUT THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS SOME PEOPLEHAVE NOT BEENRESPONSIVEAND THEIRINFORMATION IS THENSENT TO THE LOCALHEALTH DEPARTMENTFOR IN PERSONQUARANTINE CHECKSSOT: WE FOLLOW THERULES AND WE TRY TODO WHAT EVERYONETELLS US TO DOREGARDLESSBILLS FANS TELL METHEY PLAN TO BESAFE BUT ALSO TRYTO FIND SOMENORMAL BALANCEAND IF QUARANTININGFOR TWO WEEKSMEANS THEHY CANSEE THE BILLS INPERSONIT'S A WELL WORTH ITPAY OFFHB 7EWN





