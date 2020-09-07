Peaceful protesters in Minsk climb through barbed wire and over walls to get away from riot police

Peaceful protesters in Belarus' capital of Minsk climbed over high walls and through barbed wire to get away from riot police on September 13.

Footage shows protesters in a desperate attempt to evade the riot police by climbing over walls, on top of buildings and tackling barbed wire fences.

Subsequent clips show the large-scale advance by the authorities.

The Belarusian public has been protesting since the August 9 election that saw president Alexander Lukashenko take over 80 per cent of the vote.

The result proved contentious and many claimed the election was rigged, including many from the international community.