The Duchess of Cambridge has unveiled the 100 photographs that will feature in her 'Hold Still' online exhibition, a public competition which featured images of life in lockdown.



Related videos from verified sources Kate Middleton Launches Inspiring Collection Of UK Lockdown Photos



Led by The Duchess of Cambridge, Hold Still is an ambitious community project to create a unique portrait of the UK during lockdown. Over 31,000 submissions were received and a panel of judges selected.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 3 days ago Duchess Catherine has been a 'rock' for Queen Elizabeth amid global health crisis



A royal source has claimed that Duchess Catherine has been a "rock" for the Queen amid the coronavirus crisis. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago Duchess Catherine 'burst into tears' hearing coronavirus stories



Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has said she "burst into tears" after hearing stories from families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published on August 6, 2020