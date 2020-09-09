Global  
 

Police patrol as new ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Police patrol as new ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin

Police patrol as new ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin

The 'rule of six' comes into effect today in England and Wales, banning social gatherings of more than six people in indoor and outdoor settings.

Report by Browna.

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales to kick-off eight-team tournament

 A Friday night match between Ireland and Wales in Dublin will kick off the eight-team Autumn Nations Cup on 13 November.
BBC News
Minister encourages public to contact police over ‘rule of six’ breaches

A Home Office minister is encouraging people to contact police if they see their neighbours not...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Coronavirus: Avoid 'party weekend' ahead of new restrictions, public told

The Police Federation says people may try to take advantage of the delayed introduction to the "Rule...
BBC News - Published


