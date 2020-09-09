Police patrol as new ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin

Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight and inthe London Borough of Newham, will launch on September 24 and will use thecodes as part of contact tracing.
The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
TUC warns of the effects of mass unemployment as a result of the end of the government's furlough scheme. Frances O'Grady said 'the pandemic isn't scheduled to end in October so neither should state support for jobs.'