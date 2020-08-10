Pres. Trump Making Short Visit To Sacramento For Wildfire Briefing

Trump To Visit Sacramento For Briefing On Historic Wildfire SeasonPresident Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to join local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing on the state's historic wildfire season, the White House announced on..
Why Did Pres. Trump Pick Westmoreland Co. For Visit?President Donald Trump's visit to Latrobe puts this region's second-largest county in the spotlight. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
Secret Service Pulls Trump From Press ConferencePresident Donald Trump’s press conference was cut short when a Secret Service agent abruptly pulled him from the White House briefing room.