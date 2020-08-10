Pres. Trump Making Short Visit To Sacramento For Wildfire Briefing

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to meet with the President.



Related videos from verified sources Trump To Visit Sacramento For Briefing On Historic Wildfire Season



President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to join local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing on the state's historic wildfire season, the White House announced on.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago Why Did Pres. Trump Pick Westmoreland Co. For Visit?



President Donald Trump's visit to Latrobe puts this region's second-largest county in the spotlight. KDKA's Jon Delano has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Secret Service Pulls Trump From Press Conference



President Donald Trump’s press conference was cut short when a Secret Service agent abruptly pulled him from the White House briefing room. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:32 Published on August 10, 2020