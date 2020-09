Michael Vick reacts to Cam Newton's debut with Patriots & their Wk 1 win over Dolphins | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to talks Cam Newton's debut with the New England Patriots & win over the Miami Dolphins in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Vick felt this was a strong performance by Cam which brings confidence to the Pats as they move through the schedule.