Apple Picking Tips You Desperately Need To Follow Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Apple Picking Tips You Desperately Need To Follow Apple picking season is kicking off, and although one of fall’s most popular activities may look a little different this year, the apples will still taste as yummy and fresh as ever before, especially if you take into consideration these tips. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this