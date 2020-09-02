Will Smith helps launch budget break at The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion on Airbnb

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society. The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid. Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.
Will Smith and Airbnb are offering fans a trip to California, and down memorylan, with a star-studded stay at the Brentwood mansion made famous by Ninetiessmash hit, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.Marking 30 years since the show debutedon NBC, Will Smith has opened one of the wings to visitors, as well as teasinga Fresh Prince reunion special.The actor won’t actually be there to pass overthe keys in person, but guests will be welcomed by Fresh Prince alum DJ JazzyJeff, fronting an online Airbnb Experience teaching proper turntabletechnique.The entire home is drenched in Nineties nostalgia, from the retrotable football to the colourful Nike Air Jordans by the front door.
