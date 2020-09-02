Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Smith helps launch budget break at The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion on Airbnb

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Will Smith helps launch budget break at The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion on Airbnb

Will Smith helps launch budget break at The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion on Airbnb

Will Smith teamed up with his good friend Jazzy Jeff to launch the mansion from his much-loved TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air on Airbnb.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Will Smith Will Smith American actor and rapper

Freshest vacay ever! Airbnb host Will Smith opens the doors to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion

 Will Smith and the owners of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion are offering Airbnb stays. "My sneaker collection is off limits, aight?"
USATODAY.com

'Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' Mansion Hits Airbnb for Royal Stays

 Thirty years after Will Smith looked at his kingdom and sat on his throne as the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ... he's giving fans the chance to book the famous..
TMZ.com

Will Smith Teases 'Fresh Prince' Reunion Including Original Aunt Viv

 Thirty years after the premiere of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the Banks family's together again with one very surprising inclusion -- Janet Huber, the OG..
TMZ.com

DJ Jazzy Jeff DJ Jazzy Jeff musician

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving [Video]

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society. The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid. Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Airbnb Airbnb Online platform for rental accommodations

"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" house to be listed on Airbnb

 The mansion will be available for a very limited time – but it's surprisingly cheap to rent.
CBS News
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is now on Airbnb – hosted by Will Smith [Video]

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is now on Airbnb – hosted by Will Smith

Will Smith and Airbnb are offering fans a trip to California, and down memorylan, with a star-studded stay at the Brentwood mansion made famous by Ninetiessmash hit, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.Marking 30 years since the show debutedon NBC, Will Smith has opened one of the wings to visitors, as well as teasinga Fresh Prince reunion special.The actor won’t actually be there to pass overthe keys in person, but guests will be welcomed by Fresh Prince alum DJ JazzyJeff, fronting an online Airbnb Experience teaching proper turntabletechnique.The entire home is drenched in Nineties nostalgia, from the retrotable football to the colourful Nike Air Jordans by the front door.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

'Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' Mansion Hits Airbnb for Royal Stays

Thirty years after Will Smith looked at his kingdom and sat on his throne as the "Fresh Prince of...
TMZ.com - Published

Freshest vacay ever! Airbnb host Will Smith opens the doors to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion

Will Smith and the owners of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion are offering Airbnb stays. "My...
USATODAY.com - Published

Will Smith's Bel Air pad goes on Airbnb for Fresh Prince anniversary

Will Smith's Bel Air pad goes on Airbnb for Fresh Prince anniversary I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there I'll tell you how you can stay at Will's crib in...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jason Derulo loved lockdown life [Video]

Jason Derulo loved lockdown life

Chart-topping singer Jason Derulo has admitted he had more fun than ever during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published
'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Cast Tapes 30th Anniversary Special [Video]

'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Cast Tapes 30th Anniversary Special

Philadelphia native Will Smith posted a photo on Instagram.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published
Charles opens Community Fridge Network’s 100th fridge [Video]

Charles opens Community Fridge Network’s 100th fridge

The Prince of Wales opened the Community Fridge Network’s 100th fridge atDumfries House on Friday to help bring together the local community of EastAyrshire to tackle food waste. The Community Fridge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published