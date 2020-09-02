Will Smith helps launch budget break at The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion on Airbnb

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is now on Airbnb – hosted by Will Smith



Will Smith and Airbnb are offering fans a trip to California, and down memorylan, with a star-studded stay at the Brentwood mansion made famous by Ninetiessmash hit, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.Marking 30 years since the show debutedon NBC, Will Smith has opened one of the wings to visitors, as well as teasinga Fresh Prince reunion special.The actor won’t actually be there to pass overthe keys in person, but guests will be welcomed by Fresh Prince alum DJ JazzyJeff, fronting an online Airbnb Experience teaching proper turntabletechnique.The entire home is drenched in Nineties nostalgia, from the retrotable football to the colourful Nike Air Jordans by the front door.

