2021 Hyundai Tucson design film Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 day ago 2021 Hyundai Tucson design film Hyundai Motor Company launches the all-new 2021 Hyundai Tucson. This is the fourth-generation of the compact SUV (C-SUV).The all-new Tucson goes on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in the U.S. and other global markets as a 2022 model starting from the first half of 2021. 0

