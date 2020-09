Protesters block Watt Avenue in response to Trump's visit to McClellan Park Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:00s - Published 1 week ago Olivia DeGennaro reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABOUT THE PASSION ON BOTHSIDES AND THAT PASSION DID.TURN VIOLENT IN TERMS OF AHEART MORE THAN ONE PLOWINGTHROUGH A CROWD OF PROTESTERS.YEAH WE'VE SEEN SEVERALCARS GOING THROUGH PROTESTERSAT LEAST 2 THAT WE HAVEWITNESSED SOME OF THESEPROTESTERS SAY THAT THERE WEREMORE NOW YOU CAN SEE THAT ISTHAT WE'VE BEEN FOLLOWING ALLMORNING IS BLOCKING WATTAVENUE THIS IS NORTHBOUND WATTAVENUE RIGHT NOW AND THEY ALLNORTHBOUND LANES YOU CANIMAGINE TRAFFIC IS BACKING UPPRETTY HEAVILY RIGHT NOWCHANTING BLACK LIVES MATTERSHOWING THEIR OPPOSITION TOFROM SUPPORTERS THAT CAME OUTTO SUPPORT THINK WHY THEYSUPPORT THE PRESIDENT IS ACHALLENGING THEM ON THEIR OVERTHE PAST COUPLE A LOT OFPEOPLE I KNOW WHERE PROTESTINGWITH BLACK LIVES MATTER HEREAS WELL WHICH IS WHY CHANTINGBLACK LIVES MATTER ANDACTUALLY NOW THAT WE'RE BACKOUT HERE I JUST REALIZED THISIS ACTUALLY WHERE PROTESTERSSTARTED THIS MORNING TAKENQUITE A LOT REALLY AROUND THEPOOL AND PARK WITH THEM SOTHIS IS THE PARK THEY STARTEDOUT THEY MADE THEIR WAY DOWN ALOT INTO MCALLEN PARKTHROUGHOUT THE PARK THEYBLOCKED A DEADLY AVENUE ANDMULTIPLE INTERSECTIONS ANDTHAT'S WHERE.THAT'S WHERE BASICALLY WEREHIT BY THAT CAR THAT WE'RETALKING ABOUT ONE WOMAN WHOWAS ON CRUTCHES ALREADY WASTAKEN AWAY IN AN AMBULANCE ANDAND SO NOW YOU'RE THAT THEY'REBLOCKING WHAT AVENUE SO WEKNOW WE UNDERSTAND THATTHERE'S A LOT OF PROFANITYPEOPLE HAVE A LOT OF STRONGOPINIONS THAT UNFORTUNATELYIT'S VERY HARD TO NOT SHOW THESIGNS BECAUSE ALMOST EVERYSINGLE PERSON I HAVE SOME SORTOF PROFANITY ON THEIR SIDE. SOTHAT'S THE SITUATION HEREDON'T COME NEAR WHAT AVENUE IFYOU DON'T HAVE TO BECAUSE ITIS BLOCKED ALL NORTHBOUNDLANES RIGHT NOW I AIR BASE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Group Protest CHP After Encounter With Anti-Trump Protester



Protesters hit the streets again Thursday offering up a very different account of what went down Monday during an anti-Trump protest during the president’s stop at McClellan Park. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:40 Published 3 days ago Anti-Trump protester hit by California Highway Patrol car



A California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle ran over at least one crowd of protesters who gathered outside President Donald Trump’s events in Sacramento to protest Trump's California visit. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:51 Published 1 week ago President Trump visits Sacramento to be briefed on California wildfires



President Trump arrived at McClellan Park at 10:50 this morning and his visit here has prompted dozens of demonstraters on both sides to come here to be heard Credit: KHSL Published 1 week ago