Lukashenko goes to Russia: What the meeting of 'brothers' could mean for Belarus' future

Lukashenko goes to Russia: What the meeting of 'brothers' could mean for Belarus' future

Belarus' fate could be sealed in Sochi as Lukashenko sits down with his 'elder brother' Putin to discuss the ongoing unrest.

What will it mean for the country's future?


Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline [Video]

Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a $1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to Sochi to ask Putin for more support. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Putin offers money, but tells Belarus' leader to settle unrest himself

 As hundreds more protesters are arrested, authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is depending on Russia to keep him in power.
Russia promises financial loan to Belarus, but stops short of military support [Video]

Russia promises financial loan to Belarus, but stops short of military support

