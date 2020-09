Is that sniffle a COVID-19 symptom or just ragweed season?

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:50s - Published 7 minutes ago

DAVID KRAUS SAID BEING A FALLALLERGY SUFFERER IS A LITTLEDIFFERENT DURING COVID-19.(DAVID KRAUS- FALL ALLERGYSUFFERER)"I don't really carebut people look at you weirdespecially in Walmart orsomething.

You cough andeverybody turns and you thinkthe swat team is going to comein through the ceiling orsomething.something."DR. AHMED SEDAGHAT, ANASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT THEUNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI ANDAN EXPERT IN ALLERGIES SAYSPEOPLE OFTEN FORGET ABOUTRAGWEED AT THE END OF SUMMERAND BEGINNING OF FALL.

WEEDSCAN BE FOUND IN PARKS, ON THESIDE OF THE ROAD AND EVEN INYOUR BACKYARD.WHAT MAKES THISSEASON EVEN MORE INTERESTINGIS THAT IT'S IN THE MIDST OFCOVID-19.BECAUSE OF THE BOWLWE SIT IN AND THE LACK OFATMOSPHERIC VENTILATION FORAIR TO SWEEP POLLEN OUT OF THEAREA, ALLERGIES ARE ESPECIALLYBAD HERE.

(DR. AHMED SEDAGHAT,AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT THEUNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI )"This is kind of like theallergy capital of the world,unfortunately."AND THAT HASPEOPLE LIKE KRAUS DEALING WITHTHE SYMPTOMS.(DAVID KRAUS-FALL ALLERGY SUFFERER)"Usuallya lot of congestion, post-nasal drip, when you wake up,you're just really congested."(DR. AHMED SEDAGHAT, ANASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT THEUNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI)"Covid patients will have someof these nasal symptoms, butwhen you compare them toallergy patients, the severityof those nasal symptoms seemsto be much worse in allergypatients.""If you're having afever in association withthese symptoms, that would bea reason to think aboutcovid19."AND ANOTHER BIGDISTINCTION IF YOU'RE REALLYUNSURE:(DR. AHMED SEDAGHAT, ANASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT THEUNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI)"Thedecreased sense of smell is avery specific symptom forcovid19."NATIONWIDE, DR.SEDAGHAT ESTIMATES 10-15% OFPEOPLE SUFFER FALL TIMEALLERGIES.

IN OUR REGION, HESAYS THAT NUMBER IS CLOSER TOA QUARTER OF FOLKS.

NOT ONLYSHOULD YOU GET YOUR ALLERGIESUNDER CONTROL TO AVOID THOSESTAREST CAN HELP YOU OVERALL.(DR. AHMED SEDAGHAT, ANASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT THEUNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI)"Poorquality of life, poor sleepwhich then trickles down totheir work, productivity,their ability to spend timewith fam