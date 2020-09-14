WILMORE Trailer

WILMORE - Official Trailer - Peacock WILMORE premieres Friday, September 18 Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series.

WILMORE.

Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics, and entertainment.

Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.

It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward, and most definitely honest.

Larry Wilmore (who has an overall production deal with Universal TV), Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner, and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.