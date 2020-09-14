Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WILMORE Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:20s - Published
WILMORE Trailer

WILMORE Trailer

WILMORE - Official Trailer - Peacock WILMORE premieres Friday, September 18 Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series.

WILMORE.

Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics, and entertainment.

Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.

It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward, and most definitely honest.

Larry Wilmore (who has an overall production deal with Universal TV), Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner, and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrGuruNick

Nick Lazar RT @PasteMagazine: Larry Wilmore returns to late night with Wilmore, a new weekly show on Peacock. Here's the first trailer. https://t.co/H… 1 day ago

MyTVFamily

My TV Family Peacock’s #Wilmore Trailer https://t.co/gQf2oDExIi 2 days ago

JoBloTVTrailers

JoBlo TV Trailers WILMORE Official Trailer (HD) Larry Wilmore https://t.co/l7zqdEHQzz 2 days ago

fantasysite

Fantasy Art: The Gifts Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore Debut Peacock Late-Night Trailers, Release Dates Goodness gracious, am I excited for… https://t.co/mkHtwm8kD6 3 days ago

JETBallin

J T RT @joanwalsh: So exciting. Peacock didn't only feature our doc, which focuses on the lack of black late night hosts -- it hired black host… 3 days ago

primetimercom

Primetimer Larry Wilmore talks to Larry Wilmore about Peacock's 'Wilmore.' https://t.co/g1B1aRS2Kk 3 days ago

danielmcfadin

Daniel McFadin RT @Collider: .@ambermruffin and @larrywilmore are holding down Peacock's late night lineup. https://t.co/4OahQRMcdK 3 days ago

movietvtechgeek

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore Debut Peacock Late-Night Trailers, Release Dates https://t.co/nx8255vrtT… https://t.co/kxeX8BzBe7 3 days ago