Crews Losing Ground On Growing Bobcat Fire
The fire grew to 38,299 acres Monday evening and dropped down to 3% containment.
No homes have been destroyed so far.
Brittney Hopper reports.
Helicopter collects water to fight Bobcat Fire in CaliforniaA helicopter collects water to fight the Bobcat Fire in Sierra Madre, California, on Sunday evening (September 13).
Hundreds of residents in parts of Arcadia and Sierra Madre were ordered to..
Firefighters Continue To Gain Ground On 14,000-Plus Acre El Dorado FireThe fire, which erupted more than a week ago, has burned more than 14,283 acres and was at 44 percent containment. Overnight, crews reported minimal growth as firefighters continued to work to secure..
Creek Fire containment falls on ground crews as smoke limits firefighting resourcesDoug Johnson reports