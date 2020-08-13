Alicia Keys announces new album release date
Alicia Keys announces new album release date
The singer posted a video announcement on social media for her upcoming self-titled album, ‘Alicia’.
Alicia Keys launches $1 billion fund for black businesses Alicia Keys has launched a $1 billion dollar dream fund for black-owned businesses and she announced the full details of the initiative while explaining why she agreed to perform at the National Football League's Kickoff event for its 2020 season on Thursday, revealing NFL bosses will be contributing to the endowment fund. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970
