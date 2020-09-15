Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice

Ottie McCabe @capnjharkness I don't think I'd be pissed, but I'd have to think about it for a sec. It's because Ryan Reynolds is… https://t.co/4KZwygayop 4 hours ago
LGBT+ News Elton John's husband David Furnish criticizes prominent feminist Germaine Greer after she criticized them for being… https://t.co/OJlsV0hxmO 17 hours ago
WR Photography: Androphotography RT @PinkNews: Elton John's husband David Furnish blasts 'attention-seeker' Germaine Greer after tasteless rant about their family https://t… 2 days ago
Kev of Mancunia #wokeasF #bi #transally (He/Him) Oh look... transphobe and misandrist is homophobic as well.. well***me sideways without a safety net....
https://t.co/JCensoKrq8 2 days ago
PinkNews Elton John's husband David Furnish blasts 'attention-seeker' Germaine Greer after tasteless rant about their family https://t.co/Jyf54t4fRs 2 days ago
Joshua Lloyd "Elton John’s husband David Furnish has hit back at Germaine Greer after she gave an unsolicited opinion on him bei… https://t.co/DiQQMbO8Zu 2 days ago
Darren Plane RT @getoutspoken20: ‘If two people dig each other, they dig each other,’ Trump wrote on the occasion of Elton John’s entrance into a civil… 2 days ago
PinkNews Elton John's husband David Furnish blasts 'attention-seeker' Germaine Greer after tasteless rant about their family https://t.co/Jyf54tlQJ0 2 days ago
Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday specialSean Ono Lennon has interviewed Sir Paul McCartney about his relationship with his late father as part of a BBC special to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.
TRENDING: Elton John's JewelboxLegendary artist Elton John announces he will be releasing unreleased music on November 13, 2020.
John David Washington remembers 'true king' Chadwick BosemanJohn David Washington has credited Chadwick Boseman for being "responsible for a lot of positive change" during his life