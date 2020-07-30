Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Grealish could end his career at Villa'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:10s - Published
'Grealish could end his career at Villa'

'Grealish could end his career at Villa'

Jack Grealish could finish his career at Aston Villa after signing a new five-year contract, according to reporter Rob Dorsett.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: If Russell Wilson plays another 15 years, he's not ending his career in Seattle [Video]

Colin Cowherd: If Russell Wilson plays another 15 years, he's not ending his career in Seattle

Colin Cowherd is having a good morning, because his favorite NFL player Russell Wilson has said he intends to play football until he's 50 years old. Colin explains why another 15 years of Russell..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:55Published
Kruis: I'm comfortable with Japan move [Video]

Kruis: I'm comfortable with Japan move

Saracens lock George Kruis says he is 'comfortable' knowing his England career could be in doubt with a move to Japanese Top League side Panasonic Wild Knights at the end of the season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:45Published
Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk [Video]

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:41Published