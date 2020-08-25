Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL
Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.
Year to date, Apple registers a 60.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 2.1%.
Caterpillar is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.8% on the day.