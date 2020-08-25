Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 60.8% gain.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 60.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 2.1%.

Caterpillar is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.8% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT [Video]

Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published