Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 60.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 2.1%.

Caterpillar is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.8% on the day.