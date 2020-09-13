'Seva Saptah', sapling plantation: BJP's plans to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.

The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation.

BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan on Monday.

He launched the campaign at Chhaprauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The campaign will take place from September 14 to 20.

Throughout the week, party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign.

Activities will also include awareness drives on a host of issues.

The 'service week' will have plasma drives and blood donation camps.

Surat civic body are planting 70,000 saplings across city to celebrate PM's birthday.

Several associations and business groups have joined the initiative.

As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life.

PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17, 2020.