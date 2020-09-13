'Seva Saptah', sapling plantation: BJP's plans to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage treatment capacity of 80 MLD. PM Modi also inaugurated Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Plan under the 'Namami Gange' project. Under this scheme, 3 river ghats, Akhara Bathing, Sidhi, Chandwara will be developed at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Backing Kishan, he said that he highlighted drug issue by his knowledge and experience in the film industry. Athawale asserted on Bachchan's 'conspiracy to defame film industry' remark and said that this is not an issue to defame film industry and what Ravi Kishan has said most of the celebrities do drug abuse and should be stopped. "It's not the matter to defame film industry, Ravi Kishan has raised issue to perfecting the industry," he said. Recently, Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter'. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan responded to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s remarks. Kishan said, “"I expected Jaya-ji to support me. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry.” He added, “I will raise my voice for the future of the youth. There is a drug business in the industry worth thousands of crores.”Earlier, at Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them. "I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56Published
Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. BJP Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda moved the motion to elect NDA candidate Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of the House. MP Thaawarchand Gehlot seconded the motion. A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. House's Chairman Venkaiah Naidu declared him as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive," said PM Modi. "This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties," said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
The closure of a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad led to unique scenes at the crossing. The bridge was closed for repair work as per government officials. Subsequently, motorists resorted to hiring bullock carts and tractors to help them cross the river. Two-wheelers were loaded onto the carts and tractors to be carried across the water body. When a government official was asked about the same, he said that the dangerous river crossing was closed after the authorities were alerted about it. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43Published
To celebrate 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surat city will plant 70 thousand saplings. Deputy Mayor, Nirav Shah said, "Will going to plant 70,000 trees across the city on the occasion of PM Modi's 70th birthday." This initiative has been started from last 15 days will ended on September 17 (PM's Birthday). Various associations and business groups have joined this initiative.
A Surat-based textile businessman started printing saree on Kangana Ranaut, expressing support to the actor. Actress is on focus over recent conflicts with Maharashtra government. Businessman Rajat Dawer said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her.""What happened with her is wrong. She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000," he added.