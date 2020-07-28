Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets

Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

This report produced by Fred Katayama.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steven A. Cohen American hedge fund manager

Billionaire Steve Cohen clinches deal to buy New York Mets

 Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez also tried to buy MLB team, but dropped out of bidding last month.
CBS News

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

 Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, the two sides said in a..
WorldNews

New York Mets New York Mets Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Queens, New York, United States

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make final pitch for New York Mets [Video]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make final pitch for New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not yet let go of their Mets dreams as they make one last bid to take control of the New York baseball team.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Passage: In memoriam

 “Sunday Morning” looks back at some of the notable figures who have left us, including New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver; bestselling biographer and..
CBS News

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez American actress, singer, dancer, and producer

Jennifer Lopez's daughter surprised mum by crying over Billie Eilish meeting [Video]

Jennifer Lopez's daughter surprised mum by crying over Billie Eilish meeting

Jennifer Lopez has discovered a new level of appreciation for her fans after watching her daughter cry over meeting her pop idol, Billie Eilish.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

New York Yankees New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees [Video]

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:17Published
Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record [Video]

Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record

Doctor Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Alex Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez American baseball player

J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video [Video]

J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday with an Instagram show of affection on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Fred Katayama journalist

IEA lowers forecast for global oil demand [Video]

IEA lowers forecast for global oil demand

Major oil industry producers and traders are forecasting a bleak future for worldwide fuel demand, due to the coronavirus pandemic's ongoing assault on the global economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published
Families urge China to release their relatives [Video]

Families urge China to release their relatives

A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan' [Video]

U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan'

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Bob Chapek to explain the company's connection with "security and propaganda" authorities of China's Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic "Mulan." Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsmax


Mets ownership agrees to sell team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 2-Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets https://t.co/4WMb876hyq 32 minutes ago

Habyershaia

Javier Orta Chaia RT @ReutersBiz: Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball… 41 minutes ago

DPostSports

Denver Post Sports Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. https://t.co/HhEU54JhFO 1 hour ago

BarryHammock

BKHammo RT @Reuters: Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets https://t.co/VNPoGZ2Y0z https://t.co/VAEWso8jWH 2 hours ago

NYC_Patch

New York City Patch Cohen will reportedly own 95% of the team, with the rest staying with the Wilpon and Katz families. https://t.co/HPNhVbK6Kb 3 hours ago

fanclub_capital

FanClub Sports Capital The New York Mets ownership saga finally comes to an end #MLB #NYMets https://t.co/N8v0lZSgLQ 3 hours ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball te… 3 hours ago

DPRockies

Denver Post Rockies Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. https://t.co/tuMPBYNkbg 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Firefighter Piotr Orlowski's Home Destroyed In Massive Weekend Fire In Dyker Heights, Brooklyn [Video]

Firefighter Piotr Orlowski's Home Destroyed In Massive Weekend Fire In Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Video shows the dramatic moment firefighter Piotr Orlowski carried his 92-year-old next door neighbor out of a burning house on 74th Street.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:54Published
You Probably Already Have All You Need To Banish Those Eye Bags And Racoon Rings [Video]

You Probably Already Have All You Need To Banish Those Eye Bags And Racoon Rings

Puffy eyes and stuffed-full bags under them are a beauty concern familiar to pretty much everyone over 21. The skin under the eyes is quite thin, so it's susceptible to swelling and sagging over time...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
District Reviewing Westchester High School Teacher's Use Of Controversial George Floyd Cartoon [Video]

District Reviewing Westchester High School Teacher's Use Of Controversial George Floyd Cartoon

An op-ed cartoon on the death of George Floyd that caused controversy in Texas last month is now doing the same in Westchester County. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published