Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.
Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.
A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan. Fred Katayama reports.
A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Bob Chapek to explain the company's connection with "security and propaganda" authorities of China's Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic "Mulan." Fred Katayama reports.
