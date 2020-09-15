Chris Evans: That Pic For A Purpose
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Chris Evans: That Pic For A Purpose
Here's what we can say: Over the weekend, Chris Evans appeared to accidentally leak a not suitable for work photo on his verified Instagram account.
The photo of a body part people presumed to be his went viral... and let's just say it was a big deal.
On Tuesday he tweeted, "Now that I have your attention... The incident has made Evans the subject of some good-natured jokes, even from his brother and fellow actor, Scott Evans.